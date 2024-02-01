French cargo containment system designer GTT logged its second-best results in 2024 on the back of a growing haul of LNG-related orders.

GTT saw its 2024 net income soar up almost 73% at €347.8m ($365.1m) from €201.4 in the previous 12 months.

The company, which focuses on membrane-type containment systems, doubled its revenues in 2024, up at €641.4m from €427.7m a year earlier.

GTT said it benefitted from the increase in the number of LNG carriers under construction and the growth in the digital business.

During the 2024 financial year, GTT said it booked orders to design the cargo tanks of 72 LNG carriers, including 18 of QatarEnergy’s 271,000-cbm QC-Max vessels. The vessels deliver from 2026 to 2031 which is when GTT receives the bulk of payments for the contracts.

The company also received orders for two floating storage and regasification units and a floating LNG (FLNG) production unit.

On top of this, GTT received orders for 12 large ethane carriers for delivery dates in 2026 and 2027. That included eight orders for a new breed of 150,000-cbm, ultra-large vessels,

Since the start of 2025, GTT has boosted its orderbook further with seven more LNG vessels, including six very large capacity ships, and three very large ethane carriers.

As of 31 December, the company’s orderbook stood at 332 units comprising 306 LNG carriers, 16 ethane carriers, three FSRUs, two FLNG units and five onshore tanks.

GTT characterised the LNG as fuel sector as undergoing “market recovery amid intensified competition”.

During 2024 the company received an order to design the LNG bunker tanks for 12 very large LNG dual-fuelled container ships for CMA CGM. These vessels deliver in 2027 and 2028.

This month GTT received a similar order for the tanks on a further 12 container ships.

The company also snatch a contract from Spain’s Ibaizabal Group for the tanks on an 18,600-cbm LNG bunker vessel which will be chartered to TotalEnergies.

In total there were 50 on-order, LNG-fuelled vessels on its books at the end of 2024.

Gaining momentum

GTT chairman and chief executive Philppe Berterottiere said: “The growing demand for LNG is driving additional LNG carrier requirements, supported by ongoing investments in liquefaction plants and increased shipyard construction capacity.”

Berterottiere added that “new liquefaction projects are anticipated in the US by the end of 2025, and the replacement market is set to gain momentum, driven by an ageing fleet and tightening environmental regulations”.

But the chief noted that GTT subsidiary Elogen, which designs and built electrolysers for green hydrogen production, reported an EBITDA loss of €33m in 2024, in what he described as “a particularly challenging market environment, leading to a lack of significant orders in 2024.”

The company has previously announced a reorganisation plan for this business which will entail workforce cuts and the suspension of a new building project.

GTT said it has very strong revenue visibility, supported by the order book for its core business.

The company said this represents a cumulative future revenue of €1.9bn.

GTT has started a process to select a new chief executive after the resignation of Jean-Baptiste Choimet on 10 February.

Board chairman Philippe Berterottiere is serving as an interim CEO.

GTT is targeting revenues of between €750m and €800m for 2025, as well as consolidated Ebitda of €490m to €540m.