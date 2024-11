A 29-year-old steam turbine-driven LNG carrier has been put up for sale, as the number of vintage vessels being floated on the market climbs in a crushingly low rate environment.

Brokers said H-Line Shipping has requested offers on its 130,600-cbm membrane-type vessel, the HL Pyeong Taek (ex-Hanjin Pyeong Taek, built 1995).