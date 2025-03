South Korean shipowner H-Line Shipping has put a second steam turbine driven LNG carrier up for sale just two months after scrapping a slightly older vessel.

Brokers said the 138,214-cbm membrane-type LNG carrier HL Ras Laffan (ex-Hanjin Ras Laffan, built 2000) has been put on the market this week.

Offers on the vessel are due in on 10 March after which selected buyers will be allowed to inspect the ship.