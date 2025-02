Hanwha Ocean has delivered its 200th LNG carrier newbuilding, in what it claims is a world first.

The shipyard said it delivered the 174,000-cbm Lebrethah to South Korean owner SK Shipping. The vessel was contracted as part of QatarEnergy’s huge newbuilding project — for which it secured 31 LNG carriers.

The Lebrethah will be operated by Korea Green LNG, the so-called K3 consortium comprising South Korean companies SK Shipping, H-Line Shipping and Pan Ocean.