German containership liner Hapag-Lloyd has sold three container ships for demolition as the company moves to shed older tonnage.

Cash buyers Wirana Shipping Corp said the boxship giant has sold its 2,808-teu Mississauga Express and Ottawa Express (both built 1998) and the 2,300-teu Milan Express (built 1995).

The South Korean-built vessels are reported sold to the Turkish vessel recycling centre of Aliaga.

The three ships achieved prices of around $380 per ldt.