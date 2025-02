StealthGas chief executive Harry Vafias has more pressing concerns than the effects of global upheaval relating to the Red Sea, Russia and US trade tariffs.

The US-listed LPG carrier company’s boss told an earnings call that geopolitical issues are always “in the back of our minds as they can affect LPG trade — some positively, others negatively”.

But he said: “We don’t lose sleep over them as we know that our company is in the most solid state than it has ever been.”