South Korean shipbuilder HD Hyundai Heavy Industries has developed what it claims is the world’s first high-pressure ammonia dual-fuel engine.

HD Heavy Industries said its “HiMSEN ammonia dual-fuel engine, or H22CDF-LA, has won model-based class approval from seven classification societies: American Bureau of Shipping, DNV, Lloyd’s Register, Bureau Veritas, RINA, ClassNK and the Korean Register.