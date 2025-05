HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE) has announced a newbuilding contract for two LPG carriers worth in total KRW 212.2bn ($161.8m).

The shipbuilder said the gas carriers, ordered by a shipping company based in Africa, would be built at HD Hyundai Mipo Dockyard for delivery by the second half of 2027.

The South Korean shipbuilding group did not disclose the buyer’s identity nor vessel size.