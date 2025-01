HD Hyundai-developed designs for liquefied hydrogen (LH₂) storage tanks for ships and a vacuum insulation system have received Approval in Principle (AiP) from four major classification societies.

The South Korean shipbuilding giant announced has revealed that the designs by its subsidiary HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE) have received AiP from Lloyd’s Register (LR), the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS), Det Norske Veritas (DNV), and the Korean Register (KR).