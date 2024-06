Shipbuilding giant HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE) has unveiled its design of an ammonia scrubber for the upcoming generation of ammonia-fuelled vessels which will absorb toxic gas while emitting zero carbon.

At what the company dubbed a ‘Global Tech Forum’ for over 100 clients at a pre-Posidonia meeting on Friday HD KSOE showed off the new technology which it said reduces toxic gas emissions from ammonia fuel to nearly zero.