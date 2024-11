China’s Hengli Heavy Industry (Hengli HI) is bolstering its product portfolio with very large gas carriers to satiate its huge shipbuilding capacity.

Shipbuilding sources the Dalian-based shipyard has made its debut into the gas carrier segment with an order for a series of VLAC newbuildings.

Hengli Group, the parent company of Hengli HI, is said to have signed up for at least four vessels.