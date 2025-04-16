A first cargo has finally left BP’s floating LNG (FLNG) Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) project on the maritime border of Mauritania and Senegal.

The 173,400-cbm British Sponsor (built 2019) sailed from the GTA Hub on Tuesday.

Kpler data show the vessel is headed to Asia, but further details on the ship’s destination have yet to emerge.

Sistership British Achiever (built 2018) is also waiting off the GTA hub, with observers suggesting this ship could be next to load at the facility.

Those following the operation, which has been weeks in the making, said it marks a historic milestone for the region’s oil and gas sectors.

It also marks a new FLNG facility coming into production.

British Sponsor, which also shipped in the commissioning volumes for the FLNG project, berthed across the jetty from Golar LNG’s 2.3-mtpa FLNG unit Gimi in February.

The first shipment was originally due to be exported during the first quarter of 2025, but delays occurred and the LNG carrier was moved on and off the jetty before the final volumes were loaded.

The whole GTA project has suffered considerable delays and Gimi, which is moored to a breakwater about 10 km offshore, has been waiting on site for over a year.

The FLNG unit began receiving feedgas from the project’s FPSO in January.