Norway’s Hoegh Evi has inked a planned agreement to supply a floating storage and regasification unit to Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS) and taken the decision to convert an LNG carrier for the job.

Hoegh Evi said it has signed a 10-year time-charter agreement with EGAS for the upcoming FSRU, the 160,000-cbm LNG carrier Hoegh Gandria (ex-Golar Seal, built 2013).