A floating storage and regasification unit owned by Hoegh LNG and chartered to the Germany state has been shifted off its mooring in Brunsbuttel, near Hamburg after noise and lighting complaints from local residents.

Kpler data shows the vessel was shifted to a location off Wilhelmshaven over the weekend.

According to German media reports residents complained of a “constant hum” from the 170,000-cbm Hoegh Gannet (built 2018), which is acting as the regasification unit for the Elbehafen LNG terminal, along with light pollution from the ship.