The offshore LNG import terminal in the southwestern Hong Kong has finally welcomed its first floating storage and regasification unit over six years after the project first kicked off.

CLP Power Hong Kong and Hongkong Electric Co (HK Electric) said the 263,000-cbm Bauhinia Spirit (built 2017) — the world’s largest FSRU — had berthed at its new terminal in the territory’s southern waters to the east of the Soko Islands following the completion of checks and clearance procedures.