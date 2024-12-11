A coalition is launching a pan-industry project to get a good measure on the amount of methane emissions from shipping.

A large increase in the number of LNG carriers and the growth in popularity of LNG-fuelled vessels has heightened concerns about methane, the commodity’s key component, entering the atmosphere through shipping’s activities and worsening climate change.

Maritime methane abatement group releases new protocol for consultation
 Read more

Methane is a more potent greenhouse gas than CO2, but the amount being emitted through its use in shipping has never been accurately assessed.