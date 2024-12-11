A coalition is launching a pan-industry project to get a good measure on the amount of methane emissions from shipping.
A large increase in the number of LNG carriers and the growth in popularity of LNG-fuelled vessels has heightened concerns about methane, the commodity’s key component, entering the atmosphere through shipping’s activities and worsening climate change.
Methane is a more potent greenhouse gas than CO2, but the amount being emitted through its use in shipping has never been accurately assessed.