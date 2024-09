Charterers’ hunger to lock in LPG carriers into period charters “bodes well” for the winter spot market, StealthGas chairman Michael Joliffe said after the New York-listed company revealed that it scored seven deals for a year or more.

Earlier on Thursday, StealthGas said it signed a total of nine period charters or contract extensions as it reported second-quartered earnings.

“What is particularly noteworthy is that the majority of these charters were for relatively long periods.