HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE) has received a newbuilding contract for three very large ammonia carrier (VLAC) newbuildings worth a total of KRW 491.1bn ($366m).

Market sources say Japanese shipping giant NYK Line is behind the order for the 88,000-cbm gas carriers.

With the ink barely dry on two VLACs contracts signed with Greek owner Alpha Gas on 18 January, HD KSOE notified the Korea Stock Exchange on Monday of its latest order, but described the customer as a shipping company based in “Central and South America”.