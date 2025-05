Hyundai LNG Shipping has put two of its steam turbine-driven LNG carriers up for sale as shipowners’ efforts to clear out their older tonnage gather pace.

Brokers have circulated the details of the 135,000-cbm Hyundai Aquapia (built 2000) and Hyundai Technopia (built 1999), inviting offers on an en-bloc sale of the ships.

The two vessels are available for delivery in June from their current locations in Korea and Indonesia, respectively.