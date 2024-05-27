Lithuania’s floating storage and regasification unit Independence (built 2014) has returned to its base in Klaipeda following maintenance and in preparation for its ownership switch.

Data tracking shows the 170,000-cbm FSRU, which is chartered by Lithuanian energy company KN Energies, arrived back on station on Sunday after a first dry-docking in Denmark.

The regas vessel left its berth for the work on 2 May.

KN said that during its time at the yard, Independence had been adorned with a 31-metre-long, eight-metre high ‘weathervane’ — a decoration on boats created by fishermen of the Curonian Lagoon in Lithuania — which tells the story of the country’s path to freedom.

The energy company said the modern symbols tell the story of Lithuania's freedom and signify the nation's “uncompromising pursuit of independence, both political and energy”.

The weathervane's symbolism is also a reference to the name of the FSRU, it said.

KN Energies is due to take over ownership of Independence from Hoegh LNG in December after the company decided to exercise its buyout option on the vessel.

Lithuania is celebrating 10 years since the FSRU arrived on its berth in Klaipeda as the country moved to diversify its energy imports away from Russian pipeline gas and expand its supply capabilities for the region.

The regas unit’s arrival was hugely symbolic for the country – as was its choice of name. KN said the event’s significance was comparable to Lithuania’s accession to the European Union.

Since then, Lithuania has built out its capabilities offering small-scale LNG supply and transshipments from the FSRU both to the country and wider region.

KN now operates LNG terminals in Lithuania and Brazil, and provides commercial operation services for four floating LNG terminals in Germany including technical operation and maintenance for the LNG the Wilhelmshaven 2 facility.