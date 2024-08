Idan Ofer’s Eastern Pacific Shipping has made history as the first shipowner to order ultra-large ethane carrier (ULEC) newbuildings.

The contract for a new breed of ship, first uncovered by TradeWinds this summer, has been signed with China’s Jiangnan Shipyard.

The China State Shipbuilding Corp-controlled shipbuilder disclosed it had struck a deal with Eastern Pacific Shipping to build six 150,000-cbm ULECs.