Interim guidelines for the use of ammonia as a fuel have been finalised by a sub-committee working group at the International Maritime Organization.

The IMO Sub-Committee on Carriage of Cargoes and Containers has been pulling together the work over the past two weeks.

Society for Gas as a Marine Fuel (SGMF) principal adviser for energy transition and regulatory affairs Gianpaolo Benedetti was part of the delegation working on the guidelines.