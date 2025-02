An Indian-controlled LPG carrier has imported a gas cargo into Syria as the new government seeks to boost its energy provision.

The vessel was the 8,606-cbm Palau-flagged Gas Catalina (built 1998), operated by Hamburg Marine Lines of India, which could not be contacted.

TradeWinds wrongly identified a ship of the same name, the 3,514-cbm Gas Catalina (built 2007), as carrying the cargo on Monday.