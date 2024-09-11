The commissioning cargo has arrived at BP’s floating LNG unit-based Greater Tortue Ahmeyim project on the maritime border of Mauritania and Senegal.

Sources said the BP-controlled, 173,644-cbm LNG carrier British Sponsor (built 2019) moored alongside the jetty late today local time.

The vessel, which data tracking shows loaded a cargo in the US in late July, has been waiting initially in Las Palmas in the Canary Islands and the last few days off the project-based location, before being brought onto the jetty.