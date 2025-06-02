BlackRock and Norway’s Solvang are to create a 50/50 joint venture called Solvang Gas Carriers.

The new company will own Solvang’s modern fleet of 13 VLGCs that are specially designed to transport LPG and ammonia.

Solvang chief executive Edvin Endresen said: “We have actively sought a strategic financial partner since our delisting in 2018, and with this joint venture, Solvang is well-positioned to pursue large-scale, long-term opportunities — enhancing our ability to deliver safe, reliable and efficient liquefied gas shipping solutions at scale for an evolving global market.”