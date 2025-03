Italy’s floating storage and regasification unit off Livorno will be in operation until the end of 2044 thanks to life-extension work carried out on the FSRU, its owner and manager said.

OLT Offshore LNG Toscana said that after the FSRU Toscana’s shipyard work in 2024, Italian classification society RINA has issued a declaration certifying the extension of the useful life of the terminal for an additional 20 years.