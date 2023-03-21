A floating storage and regasification unit has arrived on location in Italy as domestic energy company Snam gears up to start operations from the first of its three planned FSRU-based terminals.

Snam posted a video on Monday of the 170,000-cbm FSRU Golar Tundra (built 2015) arriving overnight on Sunday 19 March at the Italian port of Piombino in the province of Livorno on Italy’s northwest coast.

The 5bn-cbm capacity regas unit left Keppel Shipyard in Singapore, where it had been undergoing preparation works, at the start of March.