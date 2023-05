Italy’s long-standing floating storage and regasification unit has been given permission to beef up its regasification capacity.

Operator OLT Offshore LNG Toscana said today that it has received authorisation from the country Ministry of Environment and Energy to increase the capacity of the FSRU Toscana (converted 2013) to about 5 bn cbm per year.

The unit, which is permanently anchored about 22 kms off the coast between Livorno and Pisa, is currently operating with 3.75