Singapore-based Jaldhi Overseas has wasted little time in stepping up its presence in the gas sector.

The bulker company has doubled its order for very large ammonia carriers and midsize gas carriers at shipyards in China.

Jaldhi president and chief executive Suresh Kumar told TradeWinds the sector pivot comes as the company continues to renew its dry fleet and grow its chemical and product tanker footprints, and it was borne out of a bullish take on the Indian gas demand story.