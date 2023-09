Japan’s Lepta Shipping is said to have dived into the midsize LPG carrier segment with an order for a series of 40,000-cbm newbuildings in China.

Gas players following the shipbuilding market said Lepta — a joint venture between Japanese shipowner Nissen Kaiun and trading house Mitsui & Co — has struck a deal with Yangzijiang Shipbuilding for four dual-fuel midsize...