Japan’s Marubeni Corp is partnering gas carrier specialist Solvang to operate an ammonia carrier.

The trading house announced the beginning of the joint operation of the Hyundai-built, 60,200-cbm Clipper Neptun (built 2008) this week, saying Solvang has extensive knowledge and experience in shipping ammonia.

The Norwegian company is a leading player in ammonia seaborne transportation with a 10% share of the global volume of shipments.