Japanese shipping giant Mitsui OSK Lines is being linked to a pair of VLGCs newbuildings announced on Tuesday by HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE).

Shipbuilding insiders said MOL’s newbuildings were two of 12 vessels the South Korean shipbuilding group announced it had won in deals worth KRW 2.79trn ($2.08bn) from four customers in Europe, Oceania and Asia between 26 and 28 April.

The deals included four 174,000-cbm LNG carriers, two 200,000-cbm LNG ships, four 45,000-cbm LPG carriers and the two VLGCs.