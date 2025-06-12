Japanese trader JERA has inked long-term deals to buy a total of 5.5 million tonnes per annum of LNG from producers in the US which will triple the company’s purchases of product from the country.

JERA, a joint venture between Tokyo Electric Power Co. Holdings and Chubu Electric Power, signed a sales and purchase agreement with Commonwealth LNG to buy 1 mtpa.

The trader also signed heads of agreements with Sempra Infrastructure for 1.5 mtpa from the company’s Port Arthur LNG Phase 2 project and a further 1 mtpa from Cheniere Energy’s projects.

These contracts come on top of one for 2 mtpa which JERA agreed to buy last month from NextDecade's Rio Grande development in Texas.

JERA, which controls a fleet of chartered LNG carriers, said that all the US volumes will be delivered under free-on-board terms with no destination restrictions, allowing it to optimise shipping routes and respond flexibly to evolving market conditions and LNG demand across the Asia-Pacific region.

Japan’s Nikkei reported that combined with earlier LNG purchases, JERA’s buys from the US will rise to 10 mtpa in the early 2030s, which is around three times their current level.

Article continues below the advert

US Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum and Secretary of Energy Chris Wright, who are chair and vice-chair of the National Energy Dominance Council (NEDC) respectively, joined JERA global chief executive and chairman Yukio Kani and representatives from US LNG producers to announce the finalisation of four 20-year agreements.

Burgum said: “This investment is a message to the world that American LNG is back,” adding that the contracts will bring in almost a quarter trillion dollars to the US economy and support 50,000 US jobs.

Kani said: “LNG is replacing petroleum as the regulator of Japan’s energy supply and demand.”

Speaking about the LNG contracts, he said: “They reflect a strong commercial partnership between the US and Japan, strengthen Japan’s energy security and reaffirm the U.S.’s leading role in the global LNG market.”