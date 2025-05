Japan’s Nissen Kaiun is extending its presence in the midsize gas carrier sector by ordering two LPG carrier newbuildings at HD Hyundai Mipo.

The privately owned shipping company has contracted Ulsan-based HD Mipo to build two 40,000-cbm ships for delivery by the second half of 2027, shipbuilding sources told TradeWinds.

The latest deal brings Nissen’s medium gas carrier (MGC) orderbook at the yard to four ships.