Local private Japanese shipowners have been investing in growing their business in the gas market through secondhand and newbuilding sale and leaseback deals.

Japanese bareboat charter lease deals have emerged as an attractive refinancing option for gas carrier operators.

At the same time, it has presented Japanese owners to chance expand in one of shipping fastest growing high-value markets.

In the most recent deal Imabari-based Shunzan Kaiun financed the 84,000-cbm dual fuel VLGC Captain Markos (built 2023) from Dorian LPG following its delivery from Kawasaki Heavy Industries through a 13-year bareboat charter back.