Jiangnan Shipyard has added two more very large ammonia carrier (VLAC) newbuildings to its orderbook.

The Shanghai-based shipbuilder said AW Shipping the joint venture between Adnoc Logistics & Services (Adnoc L&S) and Chinese polyurethane producer Wanhua Chemical Group — has ordered the pair of 93,000-cbm gas carriers.

The two VLACs are option vessels attached to an order for two initial VLACs that AW Shipping signed up for at the state-owned shipyard.