Norway’s Gersemi Asset Management has revealed a couple of correct bets on gas carrier companies during a volatile November for shipping equities.

The Joakim Hannisdahl-led company’s Gersemi Shipping Fund ended last month with an unaudited net asset value 2.6% lower than on 31 October.

Hannisdahl said the main drivers behind the negative performance have been falling equity pricing in tankers and dry bulk, where the fund has had significant long allocations.