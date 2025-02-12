Avance Gas shares tumbled as much as 10% after the John Fredriksen-backed company declared its final dividend plan before liquidation.

Shareholders in Avance will receive a total distribution of $6.70 (NOK 75) in cash and BW LPG shares.

Chief executive Oystein Kalleklev said in a statement: “Given the fact that we have now divested all our assets and the fact that the lock-up period for the BW LPG shares lapsed on February 9, 2025, the board has decided to pay a dividend consisting of both cash and BW LPG shares.