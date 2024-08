Avance Gas shares fell sharply after Thursday’s $1bn fleet deal with BW LPG, as analysts focused on how the cash pile will be distributed and questioned if the remaining ships could be heading for a new home in the Fredriksen sphere.

Analysts also wondered how long John Fredriksen would remain invested in Andreas Sohman-Pao’s BW LPG following the transaction.

Avance Gas stock quickly rose after the announcement at noon in Oslo but dropped almost 20% during the day and closed down 11%.