Turkey’s Karadeniz has been named as the buyer of a 17-year-old steam turbine LNG carrier from Japanese shipowner NYK.

Brokers report the 147,200-cbm Alto Acrux (built 2008) was sold to Karadeniz for $42.3m.

The Japanese, Moss-type vessel, which is one of the largest and most modern steamers in the global fleet, had been working in the Asia-Pacific region most recently for domestic trader JERA.