A Knutsen OAS Shipping LNG carrier has clinched a charter in Honduras for which it will be converted into a floating storage unit.

The deal involving the 138,000-cbm Bilbao Knutsen (built 2004) was confirmed by UK law firm Watson Farley & Williams (WFW), which advised domestic power company Genesis Energias on the transaction.

The vessel will be used for the loading, storage and discharging of LNG as part of an LNG-to-power project.