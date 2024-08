Newly South Korean-stocklisted HD Hyundai Marine Solution Co has secured its first job to convert a twenty year-old LNG carrier believed to be controlled by Norway’s Knutsen OAS Shipping into a floating storage unit (FSU) in a $30m deal.

Hyundai Marine Solution said it was awarded the work by a European shipping company to convert an 138,000-cbm, 2004-built LNG carrier into an FSU that will be located in Central America and used to supply LNG to power plants.