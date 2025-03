Joint venture Knutsen NYK Carbon Carriers has won approval in principle from ClassNK for its elevated pressure liquefied CO 2 carrier (LCO 2 -EP) design and mapped out a new concept for an associated floating liquefaction and storage unit (FLSU).

KNCC, a subsidiary of NYK and Knutsen Group, has come up with a design that stores and transports LCO 2 at ambient temperature.