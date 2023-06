Joint venture Knutsen NYK Carbon Carriers (KNCC) has won approval from classification society DNV for a new pressurised containment system that will advance its plans to build a new generation of liquefied CO 2 (LCO 2 ) carriers.

KNCC said it has won a General Approval for Ship Application (GASA) for its proprietary LCO 2 -Eleveated Pressure (LCO 2 -EP) containment system — formerly referred to as PCO 2 .