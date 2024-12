Norway’s Hoegh Evi has formally transferred ownership of the floating storage and regasification unit Independence (built 2014) to Lithuania’s KN Energies after it exercised its option to buy.

Hoegh Evi said the handover marks “a significant milestone” in Lithuania’s energy development.

The company will continue to provide technical and operational management of the 170,000-cbm FSRU to KN Energies for the next five years, with an option to extend this by a further five years.