At least five LNG bunker vessels were ordered in the third quarter as deliveries of and fresh contracts for LNG-fuelled newbuildings loom.

Three newcomers joined the sector between July and September.

Trading house Vitol dived into the arena, contracting one 20,000-cbm vessel and another 12,500-cbm unit at Nantong CIMC Sinopacific Offshore & Engineering Co, a subsidiary of CIMC Enric.