An LNG carrier and a bulker increased their speed after spotting two small craft and a larger vessel off Yemen on Thursday.

The incident, classed by security company Ambrey as an “approach”, took place 340 nautical miles east of the island of Socotra in the Arabian Sea.

The Greek-flag gas ship reported the approach by two white-hulled boats that came to within 0.1 nautical mile, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reporting body.