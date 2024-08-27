A steady flow LNG carrier newbuildings are expected to be ordered each year over the period through into the mid-2030s and the current high prices for vessels may not be ready to fall back yet, according to classification society DNV’s gas carrier specialist.

Martin Sondre Cartwright, global business director for gas carriers & FSRUs at DNV, said that over the next five to 10 years we are likely to see between 40 and 60 vessels entering the orderbook per year, surpassing the annual average preceding the 2022 boom.