LNG shipowners who are long on tonnage or have vessels redelivering from contracts in 2025 could be set for a tough year, according to shipbroker Fearnleys.

In its Shipping Review & Outlook for 2024/2025, LNG analyst Ina Bjorkum Arneson said the prospect for these owners “does not appear promising”.

Arneson said LNG volume growth is expected from several North American projects, along with new liquefaction in Senegal and Australia, but most of this is expected towards the end of the year.