An eighth LNG carrier was sold for demolition in the final few days of December, turning 2024 into a record year for demolition sales for the sector with the next 12 months tipped for an uptick in action.

Brokers said the 130,600-cbm membrane-type HL Pyeong Taek (ex-Hanjin Pyeong Taek, built 1995) has been sold on an “as is” basis in South Korea.